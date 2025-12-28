Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is still going on at the domestic box office amid the fierce competition. The horror movie is on track to beat one of the highest-grossing Conjuring Universe movies at the box office in North America. It will also move closer to achieving a notable feat at the domestic box office. The film is nearing the end of its box office run, but it will not leave without a fight. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has been performing extraordinarily well at the box office, despite mixed reviews, especially given its poor ratings from critics. The video game has a huge fan following, and that fandom failed to support the sequel. The OG film was also a blockbuster at the box office, and it is also a notable hit.

How much has the film earned domestically after 22 days?

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is still grossing solid numbers at the domestic box office, despite the immense pressure from big releases and newcomers. According to the latest data, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 collected $1.5 million on its 4th Friday at the box office in North America. The film lost 418 theaters on Christmas Day with the arrival of new movies. After over 22 days, the horror sequel has reached a cumulative total of $116.1 million in North America. It only dropped by 32.7% from last Friday.

On track to beat The Nun

The Nun, released in 2018, is the fifth film in the Conjuring Universe. It is also the third-highest-grossing film in the Conjuring shared universe. The Nun collected $117.5 million in its theatrical run at the domestic box office. According to The Numbers, it is the #23 all-time highest-grossing horror film at the domestic box office. The video game adaptation sequel is just $1 million away from surpassing The Nun and taking up the 23rd rank. It will thus move closer to breaking into the all-time top 20 grossers among horror films in North America.

More about the box office collection

It is the 5th highest-grossing horror film of the year domestically. Overseas, the movie has collected $96.6 million so far and is still counting. In addition to the domestic box office total, the movie’s worldwide total has reached $212.6 million. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was released in the theaters on December 5.

Box office summary

North America – $116.0 million

International – $96.6 million

Worldwide – $212.6 million

