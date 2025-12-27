The Disney blockbuster Zootopia 2 is determined to dethrone Avengers: Endgame as the highest-grossing Hollywood film ever in China. The film has crossed a key milestone at the Chinese box office, edging closer to beating Endgame. It is already the biggest Hollywood film in China post-COVID. It is also expected to have an impressive 5th three-day weekend in the region. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Zootopia sequel crossed a major milestone at the box office in North America. It is also tracking to cross the $1.5 billion mark at the worldwide box office. The animated feature has been in the theaters for a month, and it is not slowing down despite the arrival of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Crosses the $550 million mark at the box office in China

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s latest report, Zootopia 2 grossed $2.4 million in China on its 5th Friday at the box office. It has registered the biggest 5th Friday for Hollywood, with over 112k screenings. The film dropped by 40.7% from last Friday, crossing the $550 million mark at the domestic box office. After 31 days, the Zootopia sequel has reached a cumulative box office of $551 million in China.

On track to beat Avengers: Endgame in China

It has also been mentioned that Zootopia’s sequel is edging closer to surpassing the lifetime collection of the biggest MCU blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame, in China. For the unversed, Endgame collected $632.1 million in its lifetime in China. Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing Hollywood film ever at the Chinese box office. The Zootopia sequel is around $80 million away from surpassing the lifetime collection of Avengers: Endgame.

More about the film

Zootopia 2 has collected $1.4 million in pre-sales for its 5th Saturday and is playing over 119k screenings. The movie is eyeing its 5th three-day weekend at the Chinese box office. Meanwhile, in North America, the animated feature has collected $301.4 million and $1.3 billion worldwide. Zootopia 2 was released in the theaters.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

