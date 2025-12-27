Zootopia 2 is also riding high on Christmas spirits and has recorded strong numbers at the domestic box office on this Christmas holiday. It has crossed another major milestone at the domestic box office. It is only the sixth film in 2025 to cross this significant mark at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The animated sequel is set to grab the limelight again this weekend with its global collections, as it surpasses a number of big blockbusters. The movie is on track to enter the all-time top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide. The movie has also dropped out of the domestic top five rankings.

Zootopia 2’s domestic box office collection on day 30

Zootopia 2 has been pushed out of the top 3 in the domestic box office rankings, but it is still in the top 5. The movie collected $5.2 million [via Box Office Mojo] on its fifth Thursday, which fell on Christmas Day. It registered the 4th biggest 5th Thursday ever for Thanksgiving animations, with a surge of 149.3% from last Thursday, despite the loss of 295 theaters the previous Friday. It is more than Moana’s $2.6 million gross on its 5th Thursday.

6th film of 2025 to cross $300 million domestically

After thirty days, the Zootopia sequel has finally crossed the $300 million milestone at the domestic box office. The animated feature crossed the $300 million milestone at the domestic box office. Its box office total in North America has reached $301.4 million, making it the sixth film of the year to surpass this milestone domestically. It is tracking to earn between $370 million and $400 million in its domestic run.

More about its box office collection

The animated sequel is poised to surpass the $1 billion milestone at the international box office, marking a first for a 2025 Hollywood release. The overseas total of the film is $993.1 million, and combined with the domestic collection, the worldwide total has reached $1.29 billion. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

Box office summary

North America – $301.4 million

International – $993.1 million

Worldwide – $1.3 billion

