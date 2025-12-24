There are lots of fun things to do during the holidays. But nothing beats the fun of curling up in your favorite blanket with a cup of hot chocolate and watching the perfect movie to set the festive tone.

We have picked five heartwarming movies that’ll give you all the warmth you need heading into Christmas. Here are five films to make your cold December nights cozy.

1. Little Women (2019)

Streaming On: Prime Video and Apple TV

Prime Video and Apple TV IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Director: Greta Gerwig

Plot: This period drama captures the coming-of-age story of Jo and her sisters, who grapple to balance love, work, and their family in a world not so kind to women. Jo is a schoolteacher in New York and aspires to be a writer. An editor agrees to publish her work, but her sister Amy burns her manuscript out of jealousy as the plot thickens.

Even though the film is not exactly a ‘Christmas movie’, there are a lot of scenes that carry the spirit of the winter holidays. The movie features an ensemble cast that includes stars like Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep.

Jump into the 19th century to experience a drama rich in love, literature, and festivities.

2. Last Christmas (2019)

Streaming On: Apple TV, Netflix, and Prime Video

Apple TV, Netflix, and Prime Video IMDb: 6.5

6.5 Director: Paul Feig

Plot: Paul Feig’s Last Christmas, released in 2019, is inspired by the hit Wham! song of the same name. It features Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding in the lead roles.

Last Christmas follows the story of an aspiring singer, Kate, who works in a Christmas gift shop. Nothing seems to go right for her until she meets a mysterious man, Tom, who piques her interest almost instantly. The movie primarily focuses on their developing relationship.

3. Catch Me If You Claus (2023)

Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fubo

Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fubo IMDb Rating: 6.5

6.5 Director: Bradley Walsh

Plot: The Hallmark movie Catch Me if You Claus is a rom-com that stars Italia Ricci as Avery Quinn, an anchorwoman whose life is disrupted by a man who calls himself Chris(played by Luke MacFarlane) and claims to be Santa’s son. It follows the couple as they navigate the city, being pursued by police and other unknown individuals.

4. My Secret Santa (2025)

Directed by: Mike Rohl

Mike Rohl IMDb Rating: 5.7

5.7 Streaming on: Netflix

Plot: My Secret Santa is about a struggling single mother who can’t afford her child’s skiing lessons. Therefore, she takes a job dressing as Santa at a ski resort to help subsidize her daughter’s lessons.

However, the son of the resort’s owner develops a romantic interest in her when she is not dressed as Santa, unaware that she is also the Santa working at the resort. This leads to a comedy of errors and lots of misadventures for all parties involved.

5. Candy Cane Lane (2023)

Directed by: Reginald Hudlin

Reginald Hudlin IMDb Rating: 5.6

5.6 Streaming on: Prime Video

Candy Cane Lane Poster (Photo Credit–IMDb)

Plot: Candy Cane Lane is a family feature with whimsical fictional elements. It stars big names such as Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jillian Bell.

The storyline revolves around Chris (Eddie Murphy), who is fooled by a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) due to his desperation to win a Christmas decoration contest. Pepper casts a spell that brings back 12 days of Christmas to life — and now whimsical creatures are jumping around in the city and damaging everybody’s Christmas spirit. Chris and his family now must find ways to break the spell that is causing chaos throughout the city.

Which heartwarming holiday film are you planning on watching to kick-start the festive season? Let us know in the comments.

