Disney is known for taking Christmas very seriously. They go all out every year with their Holiday-themed movies, which have entertained both children and grown-ups for generations. So let’s add a little fairy dust to Christmas this year with our handpicked Disney movies to watch during the holidays.

Here are five of the best Disney movies to enjoy with your family this Christmas Eve, as they add a touch of magic to your holiday season.

1. Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983)

Streaming On: Prime Video, Disney Plus and Apple TV

Prime Video, Disney Plus and Apple TV IMDB Rating: 8.0

8.0 Director: Burny Mattinson

Plot: Mickey’s Christmas Carol is a 1983 Christmas featurette released by Disney, based on Charles Dickens’s classic novel A Christmas Carol.

Mickey’s Christmas Carol is essentially a retelling of Charles Dickens’ book, with Disney characters replacing the human characters. Mickey Mouse(voiced by Wayne Allwine) plays Bob Cratchit, Scrooge McDuck(voiced by Alan Young) plays Ebenezer Scrooge, and Goofy(voiced by Hal Smith) plays Jacob Marley.

Even though the film was released decades ago, the Mickey Mouse classic can still serve as a quality source of entertainment this Christmas.

2. Zootopia 2 (2025)

Streaming On: Theaters

Theaters IMDB Rating: 7.6

7.6 Director: Jared Bush and Byron Howard

Plot: Zootopia 2 is an animated buddy cop comedy film released by Walt Disney Studios in November of this year. Although the movie is not Christmas-themed, it exudes the refreshing energy of the holiday season. The film is still running in theaters with a worldwide box office collection of over $1 billion. So if you’re planning for a movie night with your family, this could be a great option.

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde have been paired as patrol partners at the Zootopia Police Department. But their conflicting personalities lead to frequent clashes. However, they need to work together as the threat of a snake looms in Zootopia.

3. Noelle (2019)

Streaming On: Disney Plus

Disney Plus IMDB Rating: 6.3

6.3 Director: Marc Lawrence

Plot: This is the only movie in the list that is not animated. Noelle is a Christmas-themed fantasy comedy film starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader. At the North Pole, Santa Claus has died just a few months before Christmas.

Now Santa’s son Nick Kringle must take up the responsibility of gift distribution during Christmas. However, he struggles to keep up with his new job as his sister, Noelle, tries to help him.

4. Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever

Streaming On: Disney Plus

Disney Plus IMDB Rating: 5.9

5.9 Director: Luke Cormican

Plot: This animated Disney movie features a kid named Greg who wants a new gaming console named Mega Station 9000. He tries to be a good kid so that he can get the console as a gift from Santa. However, after the arrival of a creepy elf doll named Elfrendo, which Greg’s grandmother made as a child, things start to get complicated.

5. Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)

Streaming On: Prime Video, Disney Plus and Apple TV

Prime Video, Disney Plus and Apple TV IMDB Rating: 5.9

5.9 Director: Andy Knight

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas, released in 1997, is a sequel to the original Beauty and the Beast.

Mrs Potts(voiced by Angela Lansbury) narrates the story of last year’s Christmas. Belle (voiced by Paige O’Hara) is excited about celebrating Christmas, despite Beast’s (voiced by Robby Benson) aversion to the holiday. The story unfolds as Belle attempts to warm the Beast’s heart to the spirit of Christmas.

Disney’s Christmas game is always strong. In 2022, they even released a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+. So, whether you enjoy Disney movies or not, their Christmas films are not to be missed.

