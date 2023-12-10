Since the dawn of time, anime has had a sort of hold on the world. Despite being native to Japan, it’s a form of media that’s watched and enjoyed all around the world by millions of fans. However, some anime ends up being much more famous than the rest. Names like “Dragon Ball Z,” “Naruto,” “One Piece,” “Attack on Titan,” and “Demon Slayer” are some of the many names that are not only popular in the anime community but have achieved popularity globally — even if people haven’t watched them, they’ve at least heard references about them at one time or another.

These mainstream anime have some of the most popular and well-written characters in them — we’re going to be listing the names, and our claims will be backed up with some trivia.

1. Naruto Uzumaki (From Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden)

Naruto is the beloved protagonist of the global hit anime series “Naruto” and its sequel “Naruto: Shippuden.” Although the anime ended way back in 2017, it is still massively adored by fans all over the world.

Naruto is an orphan born in the village of Konoha. Despite initially being very weak, his only aim is to become the village’s Hokage to prove himself to the world. Naruto is a hard-headed, charismatic MC who invokes a feeling of determination in not only his teammates and friends but also the viewers.

Anime fan or not, almost every fan of pop culture knows Naruto. Do we need another reason? Well, check out for yourself — “Naruto: is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

2. Gojo Satoru (From Jujutsu Kaisen)

Gege Akutami’s hit manga and anime series gave birth to possibly the strongest and the most popular character of recent times in the form of Gojo Satoru.

Gojo Satoru is overwhelmingly powerful. He is the most powerful being in the “Jujutsu Kaisen” world, and there are only some who can go face-to-face with him and come out unscathed. But despite that, Gojo’s personality (apart from his bouts of psychopathy with his opponents) is easy-going, nonchalant, and sometimes downright annoying. He doesn’t take anything seriously, and even against the most unbalanced odds, he seems to provide comic relief.

“Jujutsu Kaisen” is available to watch on Netflix.

3. Lelouch vi Britannia (From Code Geass)

Lelouch vi Britannia from ”Code Geass” may be the most unexpected character on this list, but according to MAL, he is still the most famous character on the and understandably so.

Lelouch is the protagonist of the anime “Code Geass.” He is a cunning and calculated character with his own distinct set of morals and rules. He isn’t afraid to break hearts and manipulate his loved ones if he has something to gain from it. This categorizes Lelouch as more close to a villain than a hero. But that’s just what comes with the complexity of his character.

4. Eren Yaeger (From Attack on Titan)

Eren Yeager from “Attack on Titan” is now a household name. Everyone knows him as the protagonist who transitioned from hero to anti-hero and eventually became the very thing he swore to destroy. Eren has won both Best Antagonist and Best Protagonist Awards at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Eren Yaeger, unlike other characters on this list, has had the most drastic change. He was initially a young, impulsive, and loud kid who wanted to ‘protect civilization.’ But a certain chain of events transformed him into someone devoid of morals, humanity, and sympathy.

“Attack on Titan” is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

5. Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Having two “AoT” characters on this list just shows how famous the show actually got. Levi Ackerman is every fangirl’s dream. He’s broody, dark, and has an amazing voice.

But as a character in “AoT,” Levi Ackerman is the strongest fighter in the Survey Corps. He may be stoic and may look like he doesn’t care. But in reality, Levi is very loyal to his comrades and friends. This can be shown by his interactions with many of his companions.

