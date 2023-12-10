Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, and the gang will return for one last ride to save Hawkins from Vecna in Stranger Things 5. The makers have finally locked the production date for the final season of the sci-fi horror series. With the Hollywood Strikes resolved, work is resumed, and things are getting back on track. Scroll below to get the deets.

The series first aired in 2016, instantly becoming a massive hit among the fans. Set in the 1980s, a group of children take it upon themselves to find their lost friend, Will Byers, and defend the town from demogorgons from an alternate world known as the Upside Down. Noah’s character, Will, disappears mysteriously in the pilot season, which starts the chain of events in the series.

By the fourth season of Stranger Things, the viewers got a clearer picture of how the Upside Down was created. The introduction of the ultimate villain, Vecna, in the last season also instilled much fear among the fans, who were worried for their favorite characters. And now, with Stranger Things Season 5’s production dates locked, let us sum up what we know about the final season.

The Netflix series has won multiple awards, including several Primetime Emmys. In Stranger Things Season 4, the group disperses to different locations, playing significant parts in the final fight against Vecna. The heroes of Hawkins are gearing up for the last battle, with Millie Bobby brown‘s Eleven leading the war for the humans. With a comatose Max in the hospital, the town being ripped open at a different place, and the Upside Down colliding with the real world, everything was on the precipice by the 4th season’s end.

The fans eagerly await any update on Stranger Things 5, and it’s finally here!

Stranger Things 5 Production

According to a Deadline report, the fifth and final season production will start in January next year. As per the media outlet, the shoot will commence on January 5th or January 8th.

Stranger Things 5 Shooting Location

The series will be reportedly shot in Atlanta, and the cast is allegedly there. They will be prepping and doing table reads till the shoot begins.

Stranger Things 5 Cast

The main cast will be back for the final run. Here’s a quick recap of the actors and their characters from the show.

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven/Jane Hopper

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

Paul Reiser as Dr Sam Owens

Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard/Henry Creel/One/Vecna

Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler

Eduardo Franco as Argyle

Gabriella Pizzolo as Susie

Unfortunately for the Eddie Munson fans, he will not return in the final season. People instantly fell in love with Joseph Quinn’s Eddie. Meanwhile, newcomer Linda Hamilton will be a new addition to the cast.

Stranger Things 5 Release Date

There has been no fixed date for the series’ release date, but as per news, it will allegedly come before 2025.

Stranger Things Season 1-4 is streaming on Netflix. Go check them out and refresh your memories once again. And for any update on the series, keep an eye on this space.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1 Winner Has Not Yet Received The Winning Prize Of $4.56 Million? Find Out The Truth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News