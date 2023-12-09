Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge, inspired by the popular Korean drama Squid Game, has been one of the most-watched web series on the popular streaming platform lately. Contestant Mai Whelan emerged as the winner of the challenge, but she claims that she hasn’t yet received the money. Keep scrolling to find out the entire truth.

The first few episodes of the series came out last month, and the finale episode was released on December 6. Four hundred fifty-five players took part in the challenge, and it had the games inspired by the series. The series has been in the number one position in the top-ten list released by Netflix weekly. It garnered 11.4 million views to get the top spot and has been watched for 85 million hours.

Mai Whelan won the Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 but didn’t receive her prize money of $4.56 million. As per the Sunday Times report, Mai finished filming the popular game series in February. Although the netizens are concerned about the contestant, they are also not pleased with the spoiler, as many have yet to watch the series.

Taking social media platform X, netizens expressed their opinions on this. One of the users wrote, “A little spoiler sign could have helped. Now I know who won the show without watching it yet.”

Another said, “damn, no spoiler warning? Ya wild, lol.”

A third one chimed in and wrote, “I haven’t watched the show, but now I know who won it.”

One of them quipped, “They owe her all the interest rates she lost in those 9-10 months.”

This was followed by one saying, “Netflix can’t be trusted..”

Another said, “So Netflix scammed her?”

And one wrote, “Pay her asap.”

According to a People source, the winner, Mai Whelan, knew about Netflix’s payment plan. Commenting on the delay in giving her the prize money of $4.56 million is because the show didn’t air until November and December. She will receive the amount now, as all the episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge are finally out.

Talking about her experience of winning Squid Game: The Challenge and not getting the money, Mai Whelan told the Sunday Times, “I feel like Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire… Show me the money.” For the unversed, Mai is an immigration adjudicator. She also shared her plans to spend the money, but as per the contract, she is not allowed to share it with her other contestants. Mai plans to look for a retirement home and do charity with the winning amount.

Squid Game: The Challenge is streaming on Netflix.

