There is a magic to Christmas that cannot be defined. It brings people together, revives old traditions, and is generally a good, cozy time. Even the entertainment industry thrives during this time of the year, presenting newer and better TV shows and movies that align with the Christmas theme. However, some people may prefer something other than the traditional route of watching Christmas classics. They might have a preference for anime, who knows?

So, for those individuals, here is a list of the best feel-good anime that they can watch to fully elevate their Christmas spirit and not miss out on anything. While these anime may not revolve around Christmas completely, they exude a very cozy, heartfelt ambiance, perfect for a cold winter night.

1. Winter Sonata

For all the bittersweet romance fans out there, “Winter Sonata,” or “Fuyu no Sonata,” is the perfect start to this list. It is based on a K-Drama of the same name and is an angst through and through.

It follows the story of Joon-sang, a quiet, introverted teenage kid with a musical talent. He moves to a small town and enrolls in the local high school, where he falls in love with a classmate Yoo-jin. Everything changes after Joon-sang gets into an accident and allegedly dies, leaving behind Yoo-jin.

“Winter Sonata’s” premise, its angst, and its wintery setting make this anime the perfect Christmas-binging candidate.

2. K-On!

Let’s shift the focus from angst to comedy. “K-On!” It is a slice-of-life comedy anime set around the high school experience of 5 girls.

Yui Hirasawa is a sweet but clumsy high school girl who is having trouble joining clubs in her school. She ultimately decides to join the Light Music Club despite not having any musical talent. The club has 4 other girls, who eventually befriend Yui and start a band together. The anime follows the antics and adventures of these five unlikely friends.

“K-On!” Doesn’t have any fancy storyline, and its art is relatively simple compared to other anime on this list. That’s precisely why it’s a perfect fit for a laid-back late-night marathon session.

3. The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

“The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya” is a mystery-comedy anime that has a touch of ‘Melancholy’ in it, perfect for the Christmas season.

“The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya” follows a witty, skeptical teenage boy, Kyon, and his encounter with the erratic Haruhi Suzumiya. Haruhi is bored with her life and starts a club at her school called the SOS Brigade. But all the members she recruits (including Kyon) for the club are not ordinary people.

4. The Ancient Magus’ Bride

“The Ancient Magus’ Bride” is a supernatural, dark fantasy anime produced by Wit Studio. It is a delightful watch with truly striking art. It follows Chise Hatori as she sells herself to an auction after being abandoned by her family. She is bought by Elias Ainsworth, an ancient Mage with an animal skull as his face.

5. Kanon

“Kanon” is a supernatural romance drama that has plenty of Christmas themes in it.

It follows the story of Aizawa Yuichi, who returns to his cousin’s city for an extended stay. Yuichi, having not visited his cousin in seven years, appears to have forgotten all about his past experiences in the city.

Some of these anime may not explicitly have Christmas themes, but their wholesomeness and their art make them the perfect fit for a cozy Christmas.

