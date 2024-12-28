Over the last two decades, Xmas has been dominated by superstars in Bollywood. Actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan have had targeted releases near December 25, 2024, to mint superb box office collections. Scroll below as we detail the highest-grossing Bollywood films released on Christmas.

Christmas releases 2024

This Christmas, Aamir Khan was supposed to arrive with Sitaare Zameen Par. Unfortunately, the production did not meet the deadline, and the film has been postponed to 2025. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan treated fans with Baby John, but it isn’t performing well amid the Pushpa 2 dominance.

Highest Christmas holiday grossers in Bollywood:

Aamir Khan led Dangal had achieved many milestones in its box office journey. It is the ninth highest-grossing Indian film. The 2016 biographical sports drama was released on December 23 and is, to date, the highest-grossing film amid all Christmas holiday releases in Bollywood. It is also the only film that has entered the 300 crore club, amid the top 10.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Bollywood Christmas holiday releases:

Dangal (December 23, 2016): 387.39 crores Dhoom 3 (December 20, 2013): 280.25 crores Simmba (December 28, 2018): 240.22 crores Dunki (21 December, 2023): 232 crores 3 Idiots (December 25, 2009): 202 crores Good Newwz (December 27, 2019): 201.14 crores Dabangg 2 (December 20, 2012): 185.5 crores Dabangg 3 (December 20, 2019): 150 crores Ghajini (December 25, 2008): 114 crores 83 (December 24, 2021): 102 crores

(Only films released between December 20-December 31 have been considered, which is the holiday season in true sense)

Aamir Khan rules!

Aamir Khan has as many as four films in the top 10 – Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, and Dangal. If one combines the total of his 4 movies featured on the list, they alone contribute to 983 crores+ in earnings. In fact, there is also PK, but it was released on December 19. It made lifetime collections of a whopping 339.50 crores.

Even in 2007, Aamir roared as he blessed us with Taare Zameen Par, which earned 62.5 crores and was the fourth highest-grossing film of the year.

