The storm of Pushpa 2 gripped the audience, and the madness will stay even into the new year. Backed by the larger-than-life performance of Allu Arjun, the magnum opus amassed a whopping 1600 crore+ collection so far at the worldwide box office. With such a number to its credit, the biggie has topped the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of 2024 by a huge margin, defeating Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Considering the ground-level buzz, Pushpa 2 was naturally the top contender to be the top-grosser of the year, and that’s what happened. In just 22 days, the film has managed to score 1631.21 crore gross, and in the lifetime run, the collection will cross 1700 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD has grabbed the second spot on the list. It was the first Indian film to cross 1000 crores in 2024. Backed by solid performances, the overall grand setup, and the concept, the magnum opus did a business of 1054.67 crores globally. It is followed by Bollywood’s biggest hit of the year, Stree 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor in a titular role.

Riding high on the sequel buzz, Stree 2 was a rage at the worldwide box office. Exceeding everyone’s expectations, the film was a huge success, collecting 884.45 crores. It’s holding the third spot on the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of 2024.

Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time grabbed the fourth spot. Despite mixed reviews, the film earned a huge 464.54 crores globally, reflecting Vijay’s stardom. Jr NTR’s Devara is in the fifth spot with a collection of 428.39 crores. Both these films earned an underwhelming total but still managed to be among the top five grossers of the year.

Want to know which are the remaining five films on the list? Check out the entire list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of 2024 at the worldwide box office below (collection in gross).

Pushpa 2 – 1631.21 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 1054.67 crores Stree 2 – 884.45 crores The Greatest Of All Time – 464.54 crores Devara – 428.39 crores Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 421.22 crores Singham Again – 402.26 crores Fighter – 354.70 crores Amaran – 341.52 crores HanuMan – 294.18 crores

