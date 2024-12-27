Unni Mukundan’s Marco has grabbed all the limelight ever since it hit theatres last week. Released amid minimal expectations, the film has surprised everyone with its performance and is set to emerge as a big success at the worldwide box office. With a superb trend over the entire week, it has managed to cross the 50 crore milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 7 days!

Written and directed by Haneef Adeni, the Malayalam action thriller was released in theatres on December 20. Upon its release, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics, but it is enjoying favorable word-of-mouth among the audience. Due to brutal scenes and too much bloodshed, it is also being promoted as the most violent Indian film. This tag has helped the Mollywood biggie attract footfalls during the opening week.

After starting the journey from 4.30 crores, Marco made most of its opening weekend and maintained solid trending during weekdays. As a result, it ended up collecting 27.22 crore net at the Indian box office in 7 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 32.11 crores.

Overseas, too, Marco has pulled off an impressive total of 21 crore gross in the first 7 days. Adding this to the Indian gross, the worldwide box office collection of the film stands at 53.11 crore gross.

The latest Malayalam release, Barroz, is turning out to be a dismal affair at ticket windows. This is now a blessing for the Unni Mukundan starrer, which might also hit the 100 crore milestone due to its positive trending among the audience.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Marco:

India net- 27.22 crores

India gross- 32.11 crores

Overseas gross- 21 crores

Worldwide gross- 53.11 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 22: Crosses 1630 Crores In 3 Weeks, Earns 361% Higher Collection Than Pushpa: The Rise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News