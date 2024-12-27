The Christmas holiday has come bearing good news for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The movie is all set to become the highest grossing installment of the franchise surpassing the 2022 film Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and the 2020 film Sonic The Hedgehog respectively. Let us take a look at the recent box office performance of the film.

According to a report by Luiz Fernando, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 has lost the #1 spot at the US box office but that is not affecting the box office performance of the film. The movie is also screening in only 3.761 theatres but the Christmas holidays witnessed a steady box office performance for the film. The movie Keanu Reeves starrer earned a franchise record of $10.4 million on Christmas (December 25) which was a growth of around 38% from Tuesday’s discount day.

The report states that Sonic The Hedgehog 3 has beaten Sonic The Hedgehog 2’s $3.7 million from 4.234 screens which had resulted in a 27.5% drop. The third installement of the franchise also surpassed Sonic The Hedgehog’s $2.7 million from over 4.167 theatres pre-COVID which has resulted in a 47.6% drop. Thus, Sonic 3 accumulates $88 million cume in the US box office.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is all set to surpass Sonic The Hedgehog 2 today (December 27) and will cross the $100 million milestone on its second Friday. This will make this movie the highest grossing installment of the franchise. The movie also continues to receive an impressive word of mouth which is also working in favor of the film.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 also received an A on CinemaScore, making it the only franchise to get that rating in all the three movies. The film was directed by Jeff Fowler, and Keanu Reeves joined the cast as Shadow the Hedgehog, who joins the mad scientists Ivo and Gerald Robotnik in pursuit of revenge against humanity. The film reportedly had a budget of $122 million while another fourth film is in development.

