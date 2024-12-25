Amid a plethora of new movies, Ralph Fiennes starrer Conclave has not stopped earning at the box office and has now reached a significant milestone worldwide. The film was made on a reported budget of $20 million and has reportedly passed the break-even point. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is a mystery thriller by Edward Berger based on the 2016 novel by Robert Harris. The movie is headlined by Ralph alongside an exceptional cast comprising Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini. It has received many accolades, including six Golden Globe nominations, and is tied with Wicked for the most nominations at the Critics’ Choice Awards, as per ScreenRant. It has been generating a strong Oscar buzz, and this new milestone and the accolades are expected to garner attention at the Oscars.

There are multiple releases at the cinemas, including Moana 2, Wicked, Gladiator II, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3; it is interesting to see that Conclave is still hanging in there and has reached a critical milestone worldwide.

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, the film has collected $31.11 million at the domestic box office and $20.27 million overseas. Adding the domestic and overseas cume, the film’s global collection has crossed the $50 million milestone, collecting $51.39 million worldwide. Conclave has collected 156.95% more than the reported budget. This movie is a major Oscar candidate, and this milestone is also a remarkable feat achieved by it.

The film’s official synopsis states, “When Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with leading one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events, selecting a new Pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church.”

Conclave was released in the theatres on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

