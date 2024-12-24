Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is here to crush Mufasa: The Lion King. It not only ruined its debut in the US but almost had it in the United Kingdom. Sonic 3 was beaten by Mufasa by just 0.1 million, even though the former was released on Saturday there. Scroll below for the deets.

Sonic 3 topped the US box office chart this weekend after scoring a splendid opening weekend collection. It collected $60.1 million in the US in its three-day opening weekend. However, the actuals came in lower. Previously, it was reported that Sonic 3 collected $62 million, but it is now around $2 million lower than that. Still, it has landed on the industry’s projections, as they expected it to earn between $55-$60 million.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 almost rampaged Mufasa: The Lion King’s debut in the United Kingdom too. But it got the upper hand since Sonic 3 came out there on Saturday. As per the report, Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves’ movie grossed a strong $5.4 million at the British box office in just two days.

It was almost the same as the opening of Mufasa: The Lion King, which earned $5.5 million over its three-day opening weekend. Sonic 3 beat Mufasa on both Saturday and Sunday despite significantly fewer theatres and no premium screens, all of which Mufasa monopolized. It played even in the BFI IMAX.

The momentum will pick up when both simultaneously play in the theatres. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will surpass Mufasa: The Lion King and is expected to overshadow the Disney sequel.

Mufasa underperformed at the box office, collecting only $35.4 million in its opening weekend. Its worldwide box office collection was $125.64 million. Meanwhile, Sonic 3 collected $1.37 million overseas and has yet to open in overseas markets. The film’s global gross is $61.47 million.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released in the theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Mufasa: The Lion King Box Office (China): Beats Wonka & Moana 2’s Debut With Its Modest $7M+ Opening Weekend Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News