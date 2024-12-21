Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar has ended its re-release run, and it has definitely been worth it. The film concluded its run in the US after scoring a modest number on Thursday. People were really excited to watch the film on the big screen again, as its visuals still captivated us like the first time. Scroll below for more.

Owing to its popularity at North American cinemas, the film was extended for a week. The exhibitors also increased the number of theatres after a magnificent opening weekend after its re-release. The sci-fi saga was made on an estimated budget of $165 million and has earned a total of $342.28% more than the reported production cost. It features Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Interstellar collected a modest $150K on its second reissue Thursday, ending its 10th-anniversary re-release run in the United States. The film has hit a $15.3 million cume over just 321 theatres in two weeks. The re-release helped the movie cross the $200 million mark, and it is reportedly the most successful IMAX reissue in the domestic box office.

The film’s lifetime total in North America has risen to $203.3 million. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the film collected $9.36 million on its re-release at the international box office. Therefore, the worldwide cume is $24.57 million allied with the domestic reissue cume.

Christopher Nolan’s film’s lifetime total at the worldwide box office is $729.76 million. Thanks to the re-release, the film surpassed the global haul of F9: The Fast Saga to become the 133rd-highest film of all time. Vin Diesel‘s action movie collected $726.22 million in its lifetime. Moana 2 is just behind Interstellar with its $726.37 million global cume.

Interstellar was released on December 6 in 70 mm IMAX and other formats to celebrate its 10th anniversary. It scored a strong $4.6 million reissue debut weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

