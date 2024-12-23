Gladiator II collected winning numbers this weekend at the international box office, enough for the movie to beat the worldwide haul of Bad Boys: Ride or Die. It is one of the most expensive films of the year, with a reported production budget of $210 million—$310 million. The movie by Ridley Scott crossed the $400 million mark to achieve this remarkable feat and move up a spot in the global box office chart of 2024. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the fourth film in the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer Bad Boys franchise. It was the first film of Will to be released after Chris Rock’s slapping incident at the Oscars. People betted against it and thought it might fail at the box office. However, it became a success and one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Bad Boys 4 was in the top 10 for some time.

Bad Boys 4 collected $404.53 million at the worldwide box office, including $193.57 million domestic total and $210.95 million overseas haul. It was the 12th highest-grossing film of the year, and Gladiator II has now successfully surpassed that number and taken the spot. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s data, Ridley Scott‘s film collected a strong $5.4 million on its 6th weekend overseas. It had dipped only 44.3% from last weekend.

Thus, Gladiator II has reached a $262.3 million cume overseas. Adding the $153.9 million domestic gross, Gladiator II’s global total crossed the $400 million mark. It has reached $416.2 million worldwide. Therefore, Paul Mescal has beaten Will Smith and his Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s global haul of $404.53 million, becoming the 12th highest-grossing film of the year.

Bad Boys 4 was also the 2nd highest-grossing R-rated film of 2024 worldwide. Gladiator II has also taken away that title from the Will Smith starrer. It is reportedly eyeing a $450 million run at the global box office.

Ridley Scott’s film was released in the US on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

