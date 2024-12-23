Wicked registers another splendid weekend at the worldwide box office. It inches closer to the $600 million mark and is also a few thousand dollars away from surpassing the worldwide haul of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It has dropped to #4 in the domestic box office chart and is also closer to a significant milestone in the US. Scroll below for the deets.

Godzilla x Kong is the 6th highest-grossing film of the year. It is the fifth movie in the MonsterVerse franchise starring Rebecca Hall, Bryan Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen. In this movie, the two titans team up to fight against the tyrannical Skar King and the powerful frost-breathing Shimo from invading the earth’s surface. The film collected $80 million in its debut weekend. In the US, the MonsterVerse movie earned $196.35 million during its run and $375.40 million overseas. Therefore, the worldwide collection of the movie is $571.75 million.

Wicked collected a strong $12.6 million on its fifth weekend and dipped 41.4% only from last weekend. The movie has thus reached a $187.4 million cume at the international box office. It played across 78 markets, and the film is yet to be released in Japan. Meanwhile, in the US, the film has collected $13.5 million, registering the second-biggest fifth-three-day weekend for November releases.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the movie experienced a drop of just 40.4% from last weekend despite losing 393 theatres on Friday. It has hit a $383.9 million cume in the United States. It is 2nd highest-grossing universal film post-COVID. The musical fantasy has beaten Jurassic World Dominion’s $376.9 million and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’s $381.9 million domestic haul. It is now the 51st highest-grossing film of all time. It is eyeing a $450-$470 million run in the United States.

Allied to its $187.4 overseas cume, Wicked collected $571.3 million cume worldwide. It is expected to collect over $600 million coming next week. The film is reportedly eyeing a $720-$750 million global run. The movie is, therefore, less than a million away from surpassing the global haul of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s $571.75 million. Ariana Grande starrer musical fantasy will probably surpass Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on Monday.

Wicked will officially be the 6th highest-grossing film of the year. It has stronger legs and will also get the Christmas holiday boost this week. The film, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, was released in the theatres on November 22.

