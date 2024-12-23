Mufasa: The Lion King, as expected, underperformed at the box office, severely beaten by Sonic 3. The numbers are way below the projections, and they are also lower than Wonka’s debut weekend. The musical fantasy has weak legs not only in North America but overseas as well. It seems that it will not be anywhere near the success of 2019’s The Lion King. Scroll below for more.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has harshly affected the musical fantasy, which crushed the industry’s projections with its debut weekend collection. Keanu Reeves joined the cast as Shadow the Hedgehog, and it is starting to show as the film beat The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’ debut collection to become the 15th biggest opening weekend ever in the United States.

Mufasa: The Lion King collected only $35 million during its 3-day opening weekend, stated Luiz Fernando’s report. It was projected to earn $48-$52 million, but the film earned lower than the already low predictions. It has reportedly earned 5.5 times less than the 2019 movie. For the unversed, The Lion King collected $191.8 million in its opening weekend.

Mufasa collected a decent $87.2 million on its 5-day opening across all 54 markets. However, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has yet to open overseas. It was initially projected to earn between $177-$192 million worldwide, but after the disappointing opening day collection, it was predicted to earn between $110 and $127 million in its global opening. Unfortunately, the global collection has also come lower than the projected range.

According to the trade analyst’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King collected $122.2 million in its worldwide debut. It might get a boost during Christmas. The film was released in theatres on December 20. Check out our review of the film here.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

