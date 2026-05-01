Mohanlal and Mammootty’s latest magnum opus, Patriot, is finally out in theaters, and as expected, even before its first show began, the film started its record-breaking spree. In day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office, it has surpassed all Malayalam movies except L2: Empuraan. Even overseas, it has recorded the second-best opening-day pre-sales for Mollywood. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The latest spy action thriller has marked the reunion of two Malayalam icons after a long gap of 17 years. Surprisingly, the makers didn’t promote the film well, keeping it low-key. All thanks to the stardom of both superstars, it has managed to make noise in pre-sales despite underwhelming promotions. In fact, it went on to register historic numbers.

Patriot records fantastic day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office

It has been learned that before the first show started, Patriot grossed a solid 5.76 crore in Kerala through opening-day pre-sales. It is followed by 94 lakh gross from Karnataka and 48 lakh from Tamil Nadu. From Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), it grossed 10 lakh. The rest of India contributed 31 lakh. Overall, the magnum opus grossed a whopping 7.59 crore at the Indian box office through day 1 advance booking.

With 7.59 crore gross, Patriot has registered the second-best day 1 pre-sales of Mollywood in India after L2: Empuraan. For those who don’t know, L2: Empuraan had sold tickets worth 11.28 crore gross through opening-day pre-sales, riding on an insane hype.

Enjoys roaring pre-sales globally

In the overseas market, too, the magnum opus is making all the noise in the advance booking stage. Backed by the stardom of Mohanlal and Mammootty, the film has grossed a solid $1.44 million in the overseas market through opening-day pre-sales. In Indian rupees, it equals 13.66 crore gross. The majority of overseas pre-sales have been backed by the GCC, where both superstars enjoy massive fan followings.

Combining the Indian and overseas numbers, the final day 1 advance booking at the worldwide box office stands at a staggering 21.25 crore gross, which is the second-highest for Mollywood after L2: Empuraan.

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