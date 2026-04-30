Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in the lead roles, is one of several Indian films releasing in theaters tomorrow (May 1). It marks Sai’s Bollywood debut, and sadly, it seems to be a passable one. The actress is a well-known face down South, with memorable performances to her credit. However, with her first Hindi film, she’s likely to make a negligible impact, as far as day 1 collections are concerned. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

Poor pre-release buzz for Ek Din

Since the romantic drama is backed by Aamir Khan Productions and Aamir could be seen in promotions, it was expected to generate some pre-release buzz and awareness. Unfortunately, it failed to do so, and there’s no interest among the audience at all. The promotional assets failed to make an impact or generate excitement among the targeted young audience.

Likely to open with poor occupancy

Several Indian films are releasing tomorrow, among them Raja Shivaji and Ek Din are noteworthy releases in the Hindi market. While Raja Shivaji targets a good start at the Indian box office, the latter is likely to go unnoticed. There’s limited showcasing for the film, and despite that, it is likely to see poor occupancy on the opening day.

Day 1 prediction of Ek Din

Ek Din is releasing in Hindi and Tamil. The Tamil version is expected to see some footfalls due to Sai Pallavi’s presence, but in Hindi, it’s going to be a non-performer. With no movement in pre-sales, the film is targeting a score of 90 lakh-1.5 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. With initial positive audience feedback, the film might score slightly above the predicted range, as occupancy might grow a bit through over-the-counter ticket sales. It’ll benefit from the Maharashtra Din/ Labor Day holiday, but the impact won’t be huge.

With an expected start of 90 lakh-1.5 crore net, Sai Pallavi is set to make her Bollywood debut with a dismal opening. Hopefully, she’ll make a strong comeback with her second Bollywood film, Ramayana: Part 1.

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