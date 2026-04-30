Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, is all set to hit theaters tomorrow (May 1). Shot simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi, the film was mounted on a huge scale, and given the star cast, everyone is eager to see how it opens at the Indian box office. As far as the Marathi version is concerned, it is heading for a record start, while the Hindi version is likely to stay fair to decent. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Impact of the promotional assets

The two major promotional assets have been the trailer and the anthem track ‘Chhatrapati’. Firstly, talking about the trailer, it received a decent response from the neutral audience. The entire cast, including Riteish, looked good in it, creating a decent buzz for the film ahead of its release. The makers smartly provided a glimpse of its huge star cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, and others, thus grabbing eyeballs.

Coming to the Raja Shivaji anthem ‘Chhatrapati’, it’s the most impactful promotional asset of the film. Composed by Ajay-Atul, the song is already a chartbuster due to its powerful music, which instantly gives an adrenaline rush. It’s a big hit among the audience and one of the major attractions of the film

Goodwill of Riteish Deshmukh and the holiday effect

Raja Shivaji is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, one of Maharashtra’s most revered historical figures. Also, since Riteish Deshmukh is playing the titular role, the buzz has been good. For those who don’t know, the actor has delivered big hits in Marathi and has built goodwill in the state over the years, which is helping the film attract footfalls during advance booking for the Marathi version.

The buzz of the film is mainly in Maharashtra, where it has already recorded a historic response in pre-sales for the Marathi version, selling over 70K tickets already for day 1. Other than pre-sales, the film is likely to enjoy strong walk-ins tomorrow, as Maharashtra Din is a holiday in the state.

Day 1 prediction of Raja Shivaji

On the whole, Raja Shivaji targets a big start in Marathi, with almost the entire collection coming from Maharashtra. Considering the good showcasing across the state and the aforementioned factors, it is heading for a start of 6-7 crore net in the Marathi version, which will mark the biggest Marathi opening. Due to the presence of Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan (in a cameo), the film is expected to see some footfalls outside Maharashtra, and the overall start in the Hindi version is expected to be in the range of 2-3 crore net.

Inclusive of all languages, the Riteish Deshmukh starrer targets 8-10 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. With positive word of mouth, the film is likely to score on the higher end of the predicted range, or even slightly above 10 crore net.

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