In the early years, Riteish Deshmukh established himself as one of the most promising comic actors in Bollywood, and later in his career, he proved his range by choosing unexpected roles. Up next, the actor will be seen in Raja Shivaji, which has been mounted on a big scale and presents him in a never-before-seen avatar. But will it be able to give Riteish a comeback after two back-to-back failures? Let’s discuss it below!

Which was Riteish Deshmukh’s last successful film?

After the critical and commercial success of Raid, the anticipation for the sequel was high, and movie buffs were left excited when Riteish was roped in as an antagonist. Due to good pre-release buzz and decent word of mouth, Raid 2 performed well at the Indian box office, scoring 179.3 crore net. It secured a plus verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Post-Raid 2 (2025), none of Riteish Deshmukh’s releases emerged successful. While Housefull 5 (2025) just missed the safe zone, his Mastiii 4 (2025) turned out to be a disaster. Mounted on a reported budget of 225 crore, Housefull 5 scored 198.41 crore at the Indian box office, securing a losing verdict. Mastiii 4 scored only 14.95 crore net against a reported cost of 50 crore, securing a flop verdict.

Can Riteish bounce back with Raja Shivaji?

After two comedy entertainers, Riteish Deshmukh will be seen essaying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Raja Shivaji. The film is scheduled to release on May 1, which is a holiday in Maharashtra due to Maharashtra Din. Also, in other states, there’s a holiday due to Labor Day. So, it’ll definitely get an additional boost on the opening day. In the long run, the film’s content will decide everything.

While there’s no official word on the film’s cost, reports state that Raja Shivaji was made on a whopping 100 crore budget. Against this cost, emerging as a success is a big task as it’ll need to score above 100 crore net at the Indian box office. However, it is quite possible considering the subject and the sentiment attached to it. Even if the film clicks well with the audience of Maharashtra, it’ll emerge successful, thus giving Riteish Deshmukh a much-needed success.

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