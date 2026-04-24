Akshay Kumar-led Bhooth Bangla has concluded its opening week with healthy numbers, scoring over 90 crore net. Since the superstar is going through a rough patch at the Indian box office, these numbers are really good. Today, on day 8, the film began its second-week journey, and as expected, the show count has been impacted, but given the weekend factor, it is expected to hold decently. Keep reading for a detailed advance booking and prediction report!

Show count drops below 10,000

In yesterday’s report, we discussed the impact of Michael’s paid previews on the film’s show count on day 7. Today, since Michael has witnessed its full-fledged release, the show count of Akshay’s film has dropped more. Also, there’s a fresh Hindi release, Gunni Wedss Sunny 2, bringing today’s show count to 9,600. Compared to yesterday’s 11,700, the show count has dropped by 2,100, which will definitely impact collections. Speaking about the average ticket price, it’s 217 rupees, which is quite affordable.

Bhooth Bangla grosses over 2.2 crore through day 8 advance booking

Coming to the advance booking update of day 8, Bhooth Bangla sold 97K tickets before the first show started. This is the first time the film has dropped below 1 lakh tickets, but there’s not much to worry about as the weekend factor will boost collections. In terms of collections, the film grossed 2.27 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the second Friday. It equals 1.93 crore net, a 5.85% drop from day 7’s 2.05 crore net.

Day 8 prediction: Set to score decently on the 2nd Friday

Going by pre-sales and an expected decent-to-good turnout of audiences through over-the-counter ticket sales, Bhooth Bangla is expected to score around 5 crore net at the Indian box office on day 8. It’ll be considered decent, setting the stage to display healthy growth on Saturday and Sunday.

Compared to Akshay Kumar’s last release, Jolly LLB 3, this horror-comedy entertainer is faring much better and is expected to emerge successful during the second week.

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