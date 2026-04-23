Thalapathy Vijay is all over the news, and this time it’s not for his upcoming movie but for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026. By now, everyone is well aware that the Kollywood superstar decided to quit movies at the peak of his career to enter full-time politics. Today is his litmus test, as voting is underway and Vijay himself is contesting from two constituencies. His political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is said to be an X factor in the ongoing Tamil Nadu elections. Amid this, fans are hoping for some good news regarding Jana Nayagan, as voting will conclude soon.

Fans are hoping for an update on Jana Nayagan

For those who don’t know, Vijay’s swansong, Jana Nayagan, was supposed to be released in theaters on January 9, but due to censorship issues, the film was postponed indefinitely. Amid court hearings, rumors circulated that the film wouldn’t hit theaters before the election, and that’s exactly what happened. However, now, with voting almost over, fans are expecting some clarity about the film’s release.

Jana Nayagan is likely to open strong

Jana Nayagan is supposedly Thalapathy Vijay‘s final film, and the buzz is high. Irrespective of the content, the film is expected to open strongly at the Indian box office. Whenever the film releases, it is expected to enjoy strong support from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and also Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), considering Vijay’s strong fan base.

Thalapathy Vijay has a chance to join Rajinikanth

In the current situation, Jana Nayagan has the potential to hit the 50 crore net milestone on day 1, and if it does, Thalapathy Vijay will join the league of Rajinikanth.

As of now, Rajinikanth is the only Kollywood superstar to have two 50-crore net or higher openings at the Indian box office, namely 2.0 (60.25 crore) and Coolie (65 crore). With Jana Nayagan, Vijay has a chance to join Rajini, as he already has one film with a 50 crore net or higher start, in the form of Leo (64.8 crore).

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