Rajinikanth, even at 75, is staying relevant and dominating the Kollywood box office. Although his last release, Coolie, underperformed, it still earned close to 290 crore net at the Indian box office and over 500 crore gross globally. Up next, the superstar will be seen in Jailer 2 and an untitled 173rd film (Thalaivar 173). With these two biggies looking like potential blockbusters, the actor has a chance to achieve a unique feat for opening days.

Can Rajinikanth deliver a hat-trick of 50 crore net openings at the Indian box office?

With Thalapathy Vijay taking an exit from cinema after Jana Nayagan, Thalaivar remains the biggest force for Kollywood in the upcoming years, and he’s making sure to keep the excitement intact with his next films. After Coolie, Rajini will appear in Jailer 2, which is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated Indian films of 2026. With the sequel factor attached and solid buzz on the ground, the film will definitely score 50 crore net or more on opening day at the Indian box office.

For those who don’t know, Coolie opened at 65 crore net, and with an expected start of 50 crore+ net for Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will have two back-to-back films with 50 crore+ net opening in his kitty. After Jailer 2, the superstar will be seen in Thalaivar 173, which will be produced under the banner of Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. Although the hype for the film is there, it is much lower than for Jailer 2.

Thalaivar 173 is definitely a big film and has the potential to score big on the opening day. However, it seems that garnering 50 crore net on day 1 is a bit difficult. So, Rajinikanth is unlikely to score a hat-trick of 50 crore net openings at the Indian box office.

Rajinikanth is set to achieve a unique feat

Even if Rajinikanth misses a hat-trick of 50 crore net opening days, he’ll be achieving a unique feat with Jailer 2. The actor already has 2 films with openings of 50 crore or more: 2.0 and Coolie. Now, with Jailer 2 aiming for a start of 50 crore+, Rajini is all set to become the first Kollywood actor to reach 50 crore net milestones on the opening day thrice.

