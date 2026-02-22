Hey Balwanth, starring Suhas Pagolu and Shivani Nagaram, is off to a decent start in its theatrical run. Released amid minimal expectations, the film opened with fair numbers, and as expected, there was an upward trend on Saturday, day 2. At the Indian box office, it has crossed the 2 crore mark, and although the collections look small, they are decent given the film’s modest budget.

How much did Hey Balwanth earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Telugu comedy drama released in theaters on Friday (February 20). It opened to mixed reviews from critics, and among the ticket-buying audience, the initial word of mouth is decent to average. Coming to the latest collection update, the film opened at 95 lakh. On Saturday, day 2, it earned 1.1 crore, showing a growth of 15.78%. Overall, it has earned 2.05 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 2.41 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 95 lakh

Day 2 – 1.1 crore

Total – 2.05 crore

Budget and recovery

Hey Balwanth was made at an estimated budget of 9 crore. Against this cost, the film has earned 2.05 crore so far, thus recovering 22.77% of the budget in just two days. If the film maintains a good hold on weekdays, it is likely to recover the entire budget and become a clean success at the Indian box office. Let’s see if it manages to do that.

To secure a clean hit verdict, Hey Balwanth must make 100% returns, which will be achieved at a net collection of 18 crore. The target of the hit verdict will be within reach if the film sees good traction from the audience for the first two weeks.

More about the film

Directed by Gopi Atchara, the comedy drama also stars Naresh Vijay Krishna, Vennela Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Annapurnamma, and Sudharshan in key roles. It is produced by B. Narendra Reddy. On BookMyShow, the film is currently enjoying a rating of 9.2 out of 10, which is a positive sign.

