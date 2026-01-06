Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal led Dhurandhar is a blockbuster success! It is the highest-grossing Bollywood film in history and is all set to become the #1 Hindi grosser of all time. Aditya Dhar’s directorial has now surpassed Kalki 2898 AD to register the 6th highest ticket sales in Indian cinema. Scroll below for the latest box office report!

Dhurandhar Box Office BMS Sales (31 days)

According to BookMyShow, Dhurandhar has made total ticket sales of 13.2 million. It is already the highest-selling movie in the history of Bollywood. The spy action thriller had previously surpassed Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (12.59 million) to steal the #1 spot. Ranveer Singh starrer is now setting new benchmarks at the box office!

Dhurandhar beats Kalki 2898 AD’s ticket sales

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD was the 6th most-selling Indian movie on the online ticket booking platform, BookMyShow. Nag Ashwin’s directorial had registered 13.14 million tickets in its lifetime.

On day 31, the Bollywood spy action thriller had surpassed the mark and stolen the 6th spot. Aditya Dhar’s film is now inches away from beating SS Rajamouli’s RRR and officially entering the top 5 highest-selling movies on BMS.

Take a look at the top 10 highest ticket-selling films on BookMyShow:

Pushpa 2 – 20.41 million KGF Chapter 2 – 17.1 million Baahubali 2 – 16 million Kantara Chapter 1 – 14.1 million RRR – 13.4 million Dhurandhar – 13.20 million Kalki 2898 AD – 13.14 million Chhaava – 12.58 million Jawan – 12.4 million Stree 2 – 11.16 million

Attains one more historic milestone!

Dhurandhar has also attained another major feat. It is the only Indian movie in history to have registered ticket sales of 1 lakh or 1 lakh+ daily for 30 consecutive days on BookMyShow. The word-of-mouth is fantastic, so the sky is the limit for Sara Arjun co-starrer.

