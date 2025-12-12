Sara Arjun has recently made headlines after playing the female lead in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster film, Dhurandhar. She is only 20, but Dhurandhar is certainly not her first acting project. Born on June 18, 2005, in Mumbai, she entered the entertainment industry at a young age. Her earliest stints included cameos in television commercials even before she turned 2 years old.

By the time she was five, she had completed over a hundred commercials, making her one of India’s most sought-after child actors.

Thanks to her father, Raj Arjun, a popular actor, Sara has been in the limelight since childhood. Her career as a child actress is long and eventful. Here’s everything you need to know about her appearances before Dhurandhar.

Sara Arjun’s Acting Career & Timeline

Sara made her film debut at age six, when she was cast in the Tamil drama Deiva Thirumagal (2011). In that film, she played Nila, the young daughter of a mentally challenged father, portrayed by actor Vikram. Her performance earned strong critical praise, marking her as a talented child actor.

Later, Sara went on to work across multiple Indian film industries, including stints in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films, establishing herself as a prolific and versatile young actress. After Deiva Thirumagal, she appeared in movies such as Saivam (Tamil), which further solidified her reputation for portraying great emotional depth.

Who remembers #SaraArjun from clinic plus ad

From Tv ads to starring in blockbuster #Dhurandar her journey is one fairytale pic.twitter.com/7Kttr62t1c — naman pandit (@namanpndit) December 8, 2025

In Hindi cinema, she has acted in films such as Ek Thi Daayan (2013), Jai Ho (2014), and later appeared in movies like Saand Ki Aankh.

One of her most high-profile appearances came in the period epic Ponniyin Selvan I & II (2022–23), where she portrayed the younger version of the character Nandini, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film’s massive success, grossing around ₹800 crore globally, brought considerable attention to Sara’s early career.

By 2023, Sara was widely recognized as one of India’s highest-paid child actors, with reported earnings of around ₹10 crore.

Sara Arjun, Once India’s Highest Paid Child Actor,, now Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Heroine 👀 pic.twitter.com/auATMTUWe0 — Anirudh Pai (@AnirudhPai5) December 9, 2025

After turning an adult, she has continued on her path to stardom. The 20-year-old has shown great promise as the female lead of Dhar’s hit film Dhurandhar, where she can be seen with Ranveer Singh. In an interview with The Times of India, Aditya Dhar confessed that Sara was picked ahead of 1300 other female artists for the role.

Her filmography spans over a decade, showcasing her versatility and adaptability. Her transition to adult roles in major productions, like Dhurandhar, reflects both her talent and a carefully nurtured career trajectory.

Sara’s Family Background

Sara comes from a family with some connections in the film industry. Her father, Raj Arjun, is an established actor, as mentioned earlier, known for his work across Hindi and regional cinema. Sara’s mother, Sanya Arjun, is a trained dancer and dance teacher. Both of them have supported Sara’s career since infancy. She also has a younger brother.

Growing up, Sara had to balance her schoolwork with a busy acting schedule, which contributed to her disciplined growth and ability to handle emotionally demanding roles from a young age.

Considering her talent and newfound success in Bollywood, Sara Arjun is poised to appear in larger projects and will likely become the face of many upcoming films.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features!

Must Read: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Tops IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Series Of 2025; Saiyaara Dominates Among Films — Full List Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News