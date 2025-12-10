Akshaye Khanna has consistently maintained a private personal life, which is why his opinions on marriage still fascinate many. As he gains more attention, following Dhurandhar‘s admirers have begun looking back at his past interviews to understand his decision to remain unmarried.

His Early Stand On Marriage

Years ago, in a conversation with Anuradha Prasad, Akshaye shared that he did want to settle down someday, but only if it felt right. He believed that marriage is meaningful only when it grows from the right relationship. Akshaye said people often marry because their families expect it, and that such decisions do not lead to a healthy start.

In his words, Akshay said, “You need to find the right girl for yourself before deciding to get married. It is wrong to marry for the sake of it, thinking that your family is putting pressure on you, and you did it. That’s wrong. I am hoping it will happen one day.”

His belief was simple: Marriage should come from conviction, not pressure.

Check Out Akshaye Khanna’s Interview Below:

Akshaye Shift Toward Choosing a Life Alone

Over the years, Akshaye’s thoughts changed. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, he said, “I don’t see myself (getting married), I’m not marriage material, as they say. I’m not cut out for that kind of… (we ask if it’s commitment) not that, but that kind of life. It’s a commitment, but a drastic lifestyle change. Marriage changes everything. I want full control over my life. When you share your life with somebody else, you can’t have full control. You have to give a lot of control away. You share each other’s lives.”

Khanna felt it would be unfair to take such a big step without complete confidence, and he preferred to be honest with himself instead of forcing change.

Final Word

Akshaye’s choice is not driven by hesitation but by a clear understanding of what suits him. He respects marriage but recognises that it may not be the right path for his own life. Today, he continues to focus on his work and maintain a peaceful personal space.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features!

Must Read: Don To Ra.One: Top 5 Highest Grossing Films Of Dhurandhar Star Arjun Rampal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News