Akshaye Khanna remains one of Indian cinema’s most underrated talents—an actor whose depth, versatility, and sincerity have often outshone the recognition he has received. The 50-year-old star made his Bollywood debut in 1997 with Himalay Putra, followed by the blockbuster war drama Border.

He has since built a career defined by compelling, character-driven performances. His recent stint in Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller, Dhurandhar, has once again reminded audiences of his exceptional talent. Here’s a look at five of his highest-rated films on IMDb. We have also enclosed information on where you can stream them online.

1. Dhurandhar (2025)

Director: Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Where to Watch: Theaters

Plot: The recently released spy action thriller follows a covert Indian intelligence mission that recruits a man named Jaskirat Singh (Ranveer Singh) and sends him as an undercover operative to Pakistan under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. Sent deep into Karachi’s criminal and terror networks, he must survive betrayal, violence, and shifting loyalties while working to dismantle the syndicate from within. Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, the film’s main antagonist.

2. Drishyam 2 (2022)

Director: Abhishek Pathak

Abhishek Pathak IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video & MX Player

Plot: The crime mystery thriller is set a few years following the events shown in the 2015 film Drishyam. After the cops reopen the missing boy’s case, Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) must find a way to save his family again. Akshaye Khanna plays a sharp and relentless senior cop who re-examines every detail to bring the culprit to justice.

3. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Where to Watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The coming-of-age comedy drama revolves around three college friends, Akash, Sameer, and Siddharth (played by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna, respectively), and how their relationship evolves when one of them falls in love with an older woman. The film also features Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia, and Rajat Kapoor in important roles.

4. Section 375 (2019)

Director: Ajay Bahl

Ajay Bahl IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video & MX Player

Plot: The intense legal drama features Akshaye Khanna as a top-notch lawyer who fights a case to defend a popular film director (Rahul Bhat), who has been accused of sexual assault by his costume designer (Meera Chopra). How he fights the legal battle against his former protégé (Richa Chadha) against the odds forms the film’s storyline.

5. Border (1997)

Director: J.P. Dutta

J.P. Dutta IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The war action drama follows a small group of Indian soldiers defending the Longewala post during the 1971 war. Vastly outnumbered, they bravely hold their position through the night against a major Pakistani attack until reinforcements arrive. Akshaye Khanna played the role of 2nd Lt. Dharamvir Singh, a young, idealistic, and courageous officer who had joined the Longewala post with the sole goal of protecting his country.

