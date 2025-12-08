Eminent Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron has delivered massive hits during his illustrious directorial career. Not one but three of his films – Avatar, its sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, and Titanic rank among the top five highest-grossing movies of all time. But when it comes to IMDb user ratings, have any of these films taken the top spot? Or does another James Cameron classic hold the distinction of being his highest-rated movie? Before Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives in theaters, here’s a look at the top five highest-rated films directed by James Cameron (as per IMDb), and where you can watch them online today.

1. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Director: James Cameron

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India); Netflix & Paramount+ (U.S.)

Plot: In Terminator 2: Judgement Day, a reprogrammed Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) arrives to protect young John Connor, the future leader of humanity. But a new, more advanced liquid-metal T-1000 is sent to kill the boy. Alongside John and his mother, Sarah, the Terminator must fight to stop the unstoppable machine and prevent a future ruled by Skynet.

2. Aliens (1986)

Director : James Cameron

: James Cameron IMDb Rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent & Hulu (U.S.)

Plot: Many years after surviving her first encounter with the deadly alien creature, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) returns with a team of colonial marines to investigate a lost colony on the same site. What begins as a rescue mission quickly becomes a desperate fight for survival as they discover the colony overrun by countless Xenomorphs. Aliens, over the years, has been touted as one of the best films by James Cameron.

3. The Terminator (1984)

Director : James Cameron

: James Cameron IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (India); Netflix & MGM+ (U.S.)

Plot: The film follows an indestructible cyborg assassin, the Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger), who is sent back in time from 2029 to 1984. His mission is to kill a woman named Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), whose unborn son is the key to saving humanity from a powerful artificial intelligence called Skynet. At the same time, a human soldier, Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn), is assigned the task of protecting her from the unstoppable killing machine.

4. Avatar (2009)

Director : James Cameron

: James Cameron IMDb Rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India); Disney+ (U.S.)

Plot: In the premise of Avatar, paralyzed former Marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) travels to the alien moon Pandora, where he controls a genetically engineered Na’vi body to interact with the native tribe. As he grows close to their world and to Neytiri, Jake is torn between his military orders and his loyalty to the Na’vi.

5. Titanic (1997)

Director : James Cameron

: James Cameron IMDb Rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India); Paramount+ & Fubo TV (U.S.)

Plot: The film follows a poor artist, Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio), who meets a beautiful, young woman, Rose (Kate Winslet), trapped in a loveless engagement with an affluent man (Billy Zane). They met during the Titanic’s first and final voyage and fell in love. However, the couple’s newfound bond is put to the test when the Titanic strikes an iceberg, triggering a desperate fight for survival amid the chaos of the sinking ship.

