A stylish, polished live-action movie remake of the popular 10DANCE BL manga will be available soon for viewers. With Alice in Borderland star Keita Machida and Kamen Rider Drive’s Ryoma Takeuchi playing the leads, the film has piqued the curiosity of fans worldwide.

Satou Inoue wrote the original manga, but the movie will be helmed by Keishi Otomo, who is known for adapting manga into films. He has directed adaptations of Rurouni Kenshin, Himitsu – Top Secret, Museum, and March Comes In like a Lion.

Where To Watch

The movie will be available on Netflix from December 18, 2025. If you are a dance enthusiast, check out this brilliant adaptation. It also has an engaging storyline.

10DANCE: Storyline, Characters, & Main Cast Members

Japanese Latin dancer Suzuki Shinya and Japanese standard dancer Sugiki Shinya are vastly different individuals, both at the top of their respective specialities. To conquer the upcoming Ten-Dance championship, they strive to learn each other’s style of dancing and join hands to become invincible. Despite being competitors, the practice begins in a tense environment, but ultimately sparks romantic chemistry. With their reputation and the competition on the line, can the two Shinyas find their synergy on stage and off of it?

Suzuki Shinya is played by Ryoma Takeuchi. As the sultry Latin dance specialist, he brings an oozing sensuality to the role. Keita Machida brings his former BL experience from the live-action series Cherry Magic as the restrained yet spellbinding standard dancer, Sugiki Shinya, who suggests the collaboration between the artists.

Doi Shiori as Tajima Aki and Ishii Anna as Yagami Fusako, the on-stage dance partners of the two male leads of 10DANCE, add further complexity to the narrative, with Hamada Shinya and Maeda Oshiro in supporting roles.

Why We Are Excited About 10DANCE?

If past BL series, such as the animated Yuri On Ice, can be trusted, mixing performing arts with queer themes is a formula for long-lasting success. The trailer entices audiences with the lead pair’s electric chemistry, deliberate touches, subtle, steadfast glances, and elegant choreography.

Keishi Otomo’s direction brings a level of finesse to any manga adaptation, and Satou Inoue (who wrote the manga) is convinced about the quality of this production as well as the casting of Keita Machida and Ryoma Takeuchi as the leads. With seasoned actors and an experienced director at the helm, 10DANCE is almost guaranteed to be brilliant.

If you’re still not convinced, we’re sure the trailer will make you want to watch this film on its release day.

Watch 10DANCE as it begins streaming exclusively on Netflix from December 18, 2025.

