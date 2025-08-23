It’s been an exciting year for streaming audiences who love long-format television. So far, several well-received titles have already hit the small screen, including Adolescence, Dept. Q, The Pitt, Dexter: Resurrection, The Studio, Ballard, Alien: Earth, and Dying for Sex, among others. However, only a select few have earned a spot on the coveted IMDb Top 250 TV Shows list of all time. One standout is the Japanese manga series, Takopi’s Original Sin, which is ranked at 233 on IMDb’s Top 250 list. Here’s a closer look at what it’s all about, and where you can watch it online.

What Is Takopi’s Original Sin About?

The six-part sci-fi drama follows a cheerful alien named Takopi, who travels to Earth from his home planet with the mission of spreading joy and happiness. He befriends Shizuka, a young girl facing neglect and bullying, and attempts to help her using his magical Happy Gadgets. But despite his good intentions, Takopi’s efforts lead to unexpected consequences. Along the way, he discovers that true happiness is far more complex than anything technology can offer.

Where To Watch Takopi’s Original Sin?

In India, the series is available to stream on Crunchyroll (via Amazon Channel), with the first episode currently streaming for free on Prime Video. Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the show on the Crunchyroll digital platform.

Other 2025 TV Shows On IMDb Top 250

As of now, Takopi’s Original Sin is among the few 2025 releases to break into the coveted list, holding a stellar 8.9/10 IMDb user rating. Here are the other three titles from this year that have also made it to the IMDb Top 250, along with their ratings and streaming platforms:

1. Dexter: Resurrection – 9.2/10

Streaming in India: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming in the U.S.: Paramount+ with Showtime

2. When Life Gives You Tangerines – 9.1/10

Streaming in India: Netflix

Streaming in the U.S.: Netflix

3. The Pitt – 8.9/10

Streaming in India: Jio Hotstar

Streaming in the U.S.: HBO Max

Currently, Michael C. Hall’s gripping serial killer drama Dexter: Resurrection is the highest-rated 2025 entry on the IMDb Top 250. It is followed by the Korean romantic drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, the medical procedural The Pitt, and Takopi’s Original Sin.

Takopi’s Original Sin Trailer

