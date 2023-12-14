There is a reason why avid anime fans are offended when non-anime watchers refer to anime as ‘cartoons.’ Cartoons are wholesome, child-appropriate animated sequences that invoke a feeling of joy and fun in people. They’re bright and dreamy and are generally what kids, and even adults, watch to wind down and forget the weighted realities of the world. They’re definitely not something that would give people existential crises and nightmares.

On the other hand, anime is famous for catering to a more adult demographic. And sure, there are numerous anime out there that are more kid-friendly and bright and are considered far from scary. Think “Pokemon” and “Doremon.” But many horror anime, like the famous “Junji Ito Collection” and “Hellsing,” are so spine-chilling and horrific that even adults shy away from them.

Here are some of the most underrated horror anime of all time — if your nerves endure them in one piece.

Hell Girl

“Hell Girl,” also known as “Jigoku Shoujo: Girl From Hell,” is a horror fantasy anime released in 2005. The concept of “Hell Girl” revolves around revenge and humanity. Every episode has a different story, but the one constant is the presence of Enma Ai, the Hell Girl. Enma Ai operates a website called Hell Correspondence, where, at exactly midnight, a ‘victim’ can request revenge on their ‘tormentor.’ Enma Ai and her partners go through with the revenge for the requester and send the perpetrator to hell. However, the catch is that both the perpetrator and the client making the request will be condemned to hell.

“Hell Girl” has 4 seasons as of 2023. You can watch them on Prime Video.

Devilman Crybaby

“Devilman Crybaby,” released in 2018, is another unsettling anime. It’s a dark fantasy with explicit gory elements and graphic animation that leave the viewers tipsy. It explores many philosophical themes about humanity, war, hopelessness, and discrimination. It follows a weak and unassuming high school teen, Akira Fudou who finds out from his best friend Ryo Asuka, that demons exist and that there is a chance they might attack humans. The only way to stop them is for Akira to integrate with a demon. Akira becomes the Devilman, but he can’t replace his human heart.

“Devilman Crybaby” is licensed by Netflix and is available to stream on the platform.

Another

“Another” is a supernatural horror anime released in 2012, centered around a high school transfer student, Kouichi Sakakibara, who meets a mysterious girl, Mei Misaki, at his new school. All the other students avoid Mei and at times treat her like she’s invisible, but Kouichi befriends her instantly. However, following their new budding friendship, a series of tragedies surrounding his classmates’ deaths start to happen.

“Another” is available on Crunchyroll.

Ergo Proxy

“Ergo Proxy,” released in 2006, is not exactly a horror anime but more like a dystopian action with cyberpunk elements. Additionally, it’s not the most disturbing anime on this list either. This anime also has philosophical elements to it, particularly religious philosophy. It follows Inspector Re-l Mayer of the Citizen Intelligence Bureau who gets assigned to investigate mysterious cases of robots becoming sentient.

“Ergo Proxy” can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

xxxHOLiC

“xxxHOLiC,” released in 2006, is another dark fantasy anime with horror elements in it. The anime revolves around a high school student, Kimihiro Watanuki, who has the ability to see supernatural beings despite not wanting to. He seeks out Yuko Ichihara, a witch who runs a shop that grants wishes, for the removal of his abilities.

“xxxHOLiC” is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

These anime are not for the weak-hearted, and their intensity is not only attributed to their horror aspects but their thought-provoking philosophical depth as well. But ultimately, they’re completely worth it.

