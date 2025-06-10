Spy x Family continues to grab attention, but this time not in the way fans expected. Crunchyroll shared its list of the Top 10 Comfort Anime Characters of 202,5 and surprisingly, Anya Forger didn’t make it to the top spot. While her wide eyes and playful “waku waku” made her a fan favorite, she was placed third with One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy sailing past her in the rankings.

Maomao from The Apothecary Diaries Claims Number One Spot

The results, which were revealed as part of a spotlight on mental health awareness month, showed how much Luffy’s light-hearted energy still connects with people. Even though One Piece revolves around battles and treasure hunts, Luffy’s smile and laid-back charm struck a chord. However, neither Luffy nor Anya managed to beat Maomao from The Apothecary Diaries, who took the number one spot with ease.

Crunchyroll’s Comfort Character List Features Fan Favorites

Crunchyroll’s comfort character list also included familiar faces like Tanjiro from Demon Slayer, Asta from Black Clover, Naruto, Ranpo from Bungo Stray Dogs, and two students from My Hero Academia – Midoriya and Bakugo. Frieren from Beyond Journey’s End also joined the mix, showing that even characters from darker stories can offer warmth and comfort.

Anya’s Telepathic Powers Continue to Grow in Spy x Family

Anya’s journey, both as a character and within the show, still remains one of Spy x Family’s biggest hooks. She was a mysterious child known as Test Subject 007 long before she became a Forger. There’s still no clear trace of her parents or real age, even though she was adopted several times, given different names and returned to the orphanage each time. A few vague memories of her birth mother pop up in quiet moments, like during her school interview at Eden Academy.

As the story unfolds, more of Anya’s abilities come into view. Her telepathy has limitations but she still finds ways to use her powers meaningfully. She proves her worth time and again, especially when she taps into Bond’s mind to glimpse the future.

Spy x Family returns with Season 3 in October 2025. Until then, both seasons and One Piece are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

