Breaking Bad may have long held the crown for gritty, slow-burn crime drama, but some Netflix users are pointing their compass in a different direction. They have been diving back into Ozark, the popular dark thriller that first arrived in 2017 and wrapped up in 2022 after four intense seasons.

What Is Ozark About on Netflix

The show with Jason Bateman leading as Marty Byrde and Laura Linney as Wendy, draws viewers into a tale of dirty money, danger, and desperate choices. The story begins after a botched laundering scheme sends the Byrde family fleeing to the Missouri Ozarks, where things spiral fast. The family eventually ends up crossing paths with drug lords and violent locals.

While Rotten Tomatoes holds Ozark at 82 percent, fans on Reddit don’t agree. Some are calling it one of the best shows they’ve seen, placing it shoulder to shoulder with heavyweights like The Sopranos and Breaking Bad and some even ranking it higher.

According to Unilad, one Redditer said, “Breaking Bad, Sopranos, and Ozark. Ozark of the 3 definitely felt more gritty.”

How Ozark Compares to Breaking Bad

For many, Ozark’s appeal lies in how relentless it feels. The tension always remains through the form of tight storytelling, and the characters constantly evolve. Some fans say they found themselves rewatching the whole thing without getting bored, hooked again by the sharp direction and strong performances. Jason Bateman, known more for comedy before this role, drew particular praise for his steady presence in a world falling apart.

The Byrde family as a whole also left an impression. People found themselves drawn back in to watch how far they would go and how far they would fall.

One viewer wrote on X, “This show is on a serious Wire, Breaking Bad, Sopranos trajectory. The ending of Season 3 holy shit. Jason Batemen is the man #Ozark.” Another made his choice clear by simply writing, “Ozark > Breaking Bad 👌🏻”

This show is on a serious Wire, Breaking Bad, Sopranos trajectory. The ending of Season 3 holy shit. Jason Batemen is the man #Ozark pic.twitter.com/PRQE2SLRTm — Jordy Strong (@jordan_strong14) April 3, 2020

Someone else said, “Ozark >>>> Breaking Bad anyday and real ones knows I’m not even capping,” while a fourth echoed, “OZARK! OZARK! OZARK! OZARK!Worst final season/finale in history of television. The previous seasons had some of the most gut punching writing. I’d argue even better then Breaking Bad. I was so invested for years and they ended every plot line atrociously. Did Ruth dirty.”

Ozark >>>> Breaking Bad anyday and real ones knows I’m not even capping — Big Lummy☔️ (@Lummygee1) May 27, 2025

OZARK! OZARK! OZARK! OZARK! Worst final season/finale in history of television. The previous seasons had some of the most gut punching writing. I’d argue even better then Breaking Bad. I was so invested for years and they ended every plot line atrociously. Did Ruth dirty. https://t.co/KBaLuDMrSA pic.twitter.com/AjahRhOcod — Adam Masnyk🎃 (@AdamMasnyk) May 14, 2025

Ozark is now streaming on Netflix.

