The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Jack and Diane entertain an invitation. Meanwhile, Nick received an intriguing proposition from Phyllis while planning a trip to France with Sharon. Lastly, Chelsea gave Adam an ultimatum regarding Victor.

The tension is bubbling, and the drama is inching forward as each episode unfolds in front of avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama revolving around Genoa City residents.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 5, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Victor plotting Kyle’s downfall. At Nikki’s birthday party, Claire and Kyle truly did their best to impress the Newman patriarch into accepting their relationship and giving his blessings. But as the fans know, Victor is Victor, and he never really gets impressed easily.

He has been actively opposing the Abbott men, including Jack, Billy, and Kyle. That plan won’t change despite Kyle giving a moving speech at the party and offering a customized gift. Victor is unmoved by the efforts and is still plotting his downfall. How far will Victor go to see Kyle fall?

Will he ever let go of his unprovoked grudges? On the other hand, Victoria receives troubling news. She has been worried about Cole and his poor health over the last couple of weeks. Ever since he came back from a work trip, he has had a serious cough that does not seem to heal or end.

Things got even more troublesome when he collapsed at the birthday party. How serious is this health issue, and how will Victoria deal with it? Since she only recently reconciled with him, and they found their daughter Claire. Is Cole’s health crisis curable, or is this truly serious and terminal instead?

Lastly, Lily makes a promise to Nate. What could this be about? Is this related to Damian? After all, he recently got fired by Aristotle Dumas, and the plan they set up to spy on the mysterious figure by being a part of the Winters has not gone down well. Is Nate worried about his half-brother?

Will he ask her to ensure Damian gets a permanent spot in the family company? How will Lily react to it, and what promise will she make to him? Has Dumas found out about the dealings going on in the family? Is this going to affect the company? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to know more!

