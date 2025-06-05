In the previous episode of General Hospital, Brook Lynn and Lulu came face to face. The former called the latter out for trying to ruin her life with her jealousy and desperation. Meanwhile, Lucky surprised Elizabeth while Michael took the stand. Elsewhere, Anna put some pressure on Brennan.

And finally, Laura and Sonny discussed family matters. All the drama has been top-notch for avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 5, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama show revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 5, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Lucky facing a hard truth. He accepted in front of Elizabeth that he knew Kristina caused the accident even though her target was Ava and not Ric or Elizabeth. He then proposes to Liz, but in a shocking moment for the viewers, she chooses to reject him.

What will happen now? Is she not ready for marriage, or is this because she is not sure she sees a future with Lucky anymore? Up next on General Hospital, Anna shares her suspicions with Jason. She is quite sure that Professor Dalton is hiding something big, and she wants to help expose the truth about him.

When Curtis and Portia host a family gathering, how exactly will it go? On the other hand, Sasha is overwhelmed. The courtroom drama is ongoing and Diane played the video of Willow cheating on Michael with Drew. But Ric is not far behind. He makes Sasha confess that Michael is the baby’s father.

All of this has stressed Sasha and she might just go into labor. Carly is not in a mood to sit back. She knows Nina gave Ric this information and she is out there in full fury, calling her out. Is it truly Nina who told Ric that Sasha was pregnant with her and Michael’s baby? Or is it someone else instead?

When Willow springs into action, what is she going to do about this mess? Elsewhere, Brennan gives Josslyn orders. What does she have to do now as a part of the WSB? Is this related to Dalton again? Or does he want her to follow a new lead? When will Carly find out about the two of them?

How will she react when she figures out that her lover actually recruited her daughter Josslyn into the WSB. Is this going to be the end of their story? And lastly, Maxie talks with Sonny. Are they just having a catch up session or is there a deal on the horizon? Stay tuned to General Hospital to know more!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Love Island USA Season 7: Meet The New Wildcard Bombshells Of Ariana Madix Hosted Dating Reality Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News