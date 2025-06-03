The previous week on General Hospital saw Elizabeth making a discovery about the accident and then confronting Lucky about it. On the other hand, Michael and Kristina are reunited now that he is back home and healed. Brook Lynn unleashed her fury on Lois and Gloria for their lies and their betrayal.

Alexis was in the hot seat with Laura, asking her for details about the missing funds. And lastly, Sonny offered counsel to Gio, who contacted him for intel. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 3, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 3, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Michael and Willow’s divorce hearing, which is beginning. The time for the courtroom battle is here, and the two are finally about to begin the end of their marriage. More than two of them are involved in this. Carly will expose that Nina and Portia drugged Drew.

But Nina has a secret of her own to use. She knows Sasha is pregnant with Michael’s baby. This can turn the tide in the custody war, but will she use it, considering Sasha is like her adoptive daughter? Ric has invited Sasha to the courtroom, and it’s not looking good for her. What exactly will happen?

Meanwhile, Sonny opens up to Jason. Is this regarding the messy situation of Gio, Dante, and Brook Lynn? When Trina defends Josslyn, what could this be about? Is this related to Emma and the research position that she has been vying for? Will Trina’s defence of her best friend help or not?

Then there’s Ric, who strongarms Alexis. Is he increasing the pressure of his blackmail? Is Ric threatening her using the proof he has on Kristina? How will Alexis respond? Will this harm Ric more than do him good? And when Jordan learns more about Dalton, to whom will she report the intel?

After all, he is someone even the WSB has been actively tracking. Brennan has employed Josslyn and Vaughn to get information about him. Emma also has an inkling that he might be involved in illegal activities. Lastly, Gio has returned to the Quartermaine mansion with many questions.

He entered the house while Brook Lynn was actively fighting her mother Lois and grandmother Gloria for lying to her for 22 years. Is he going to listen to any of them or demand answers? Will this actually help Gio understand the situation better, or will it mess things up even more?

