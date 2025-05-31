The previous week on General Hospital saw the aftermath of the explosive parentage reveal revolving around Brook Lynn, Dante, and Gio. With the truth finally out, there were a lot of confrontations, tears, and apologies. On the other hand, Michael returned home and readied for the custody battle.

From explanations being demanded and wise advice to big surprises and discussions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 2, 2025

The first episode of the week features Elizabeth making a discovery. Is this about the accident she was in with Ric? Has she remembered something? On the other hand, Michael and Kristina reunite. How will this reunion go? Meanwhile, Brook Lynn unleashes her fury. Is this on Lois yet again?

Meanwhile, Alexis is in the hot seat. But who is on the other end this time? And lastly, Sonny offers counsel. Is this to Michael or Willow, or Sasha?

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Michael and Willow’s divorce hearing begins. How will things fare in this new battle? On the other hand, Sonny opens up to Jason. Trina defends Josslyn, but to whom? When Ric strongarms Alexis, how will she respond to it? Jordan learns more about Dalton. Is this information going to help? Or will she need to change her plan to get some more crucial intel on him?

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

When Brook Lynn and Lulu come face to face, what kind of a firecracker confrontation will take place? Lucky surprises Elizabeth. Is this going to be a romantic surprise? When Michael takes the stand at the hearing, what will he reveal? Anna puts pressure on Brennan, but will he buckle under it?

Elsewhere, Laura and Sonny discuss family matters. Is this about the Gio, Brook Lynn, and Dante reveal or Michael and Willow’s hearing?

Thursday, June 5, 2025

The penultimate episode sees Lucky facing a hard truth, but is it related to Kristina or Elizabeth? When Anna shares her suspicions with Jason, what will they do? Curtis and Portia host a family gathering while Sasha is very overwhelmed. Lastly, Willow springs into action. What is she up to now?

Friday, June 6, 2025

The final episode of the next week features Carly confronting Jason. Cody and Molly get better acquainted. Is this the start of a new romance? Curtis meets with Jordan. Nina makes a confession while Drew is left dismayed.

