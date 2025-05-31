Amidst the revelation that Gio is Brook Lynn and Dante’s son, many lives have changed. But the truth came out in an unfortunate manner only due to one person: Lulu. Dante confronted her about her jealousy and desperation towards Brook Lynn and how all she wanted to do was portray her negatively.

He also called her out for not sharing his inkling about Gio being their son and using it to fuel her agenda against Brook Lynn. But now, not only are any hopes of a romantic reconciliation dead, but they don’t even want to be friends. Dominic Zamprogna, who plays Dante, shed some light on it.

Dante and Lulu ❤️😭

this can’t be the way their story ends. The #Lante fans need to see their reunion ❤️#Gh pic.twitter.com/7Oj6Daw8jw — Paula ☕️☀️ (@paula_30throad) November 20, 2020

General Hospital: Dominic Zamprogna On What Gio’s Parentage Reveal Would Mean For Dante & Lulu

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the actor spoke about how Dante and Lulu had a heart-to-heart a few weeks ago and expressed how they still cared about each other. Now, things have fractured to the point that a reunion is not looking positive despite their confession of having feelings.

Dominic felt, “I find that really interesting, that all of this kind of reactionary behavior happened on the heels of him telling her he loves her. We’ve all done and said things we regret.” He pointed out that he feels a lot of guilt because even though he cares for Lulu, he is in love with Sam.

For the unversed, Sam’s character in General Hospital was announced dead last year. “That raises the question, can you be in love with more than one person at a time?” The soap star also added that Dante is unsure about what kind of feelings Dante has for Lulu, are they the romantic kind or simply care.

“I don’t know if Dante knows whether he’s in love with her or just loves her. He’s just trying to figure it out, but saying those words.. He blurts them out, but does he feel them? When someone you love is telling you how much they love you, or showing you how much they love you, it’s really hard not to say it back to them. But should you? Maybe not, you know?” he felt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dom Zamprogna (@thedominator1979)

Dominic stated that Dante didn’t want to lead her on or give her false hope. And now things have gotten messy with the whole parentage reveal in General Hospital and Lulu’s part in it. “It’s a serious betrayal on her part. He doesn’t really see the positive spin she tries to put on it about protecting his best interests.”

He then continued, “It sounds more to him like her hate for Brook Lynn is so strong that she’ll go to any length to try and screw her over.” This is why he is angry at her and is “kind of ready to maybe not have her be a part of his daily life going forward.” Dominic Zamprogna concluded, “It’s gonna take a lot of repair.”

