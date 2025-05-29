In the previous episode of General Hospital, Michael’s family welcomed him home. On the other hand, Dante and Brook Lynn reached out to Gio with the truth now out in the open. Then there was Chase, who made the admission that he knew Brook Lynn had given birth to a child as a teen.

Lastly, Nina confided in Maxie about the impending custody battle and all the drama surrounding it. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 29, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running daytime drama that revolves around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 29, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Dante confronting Lulu. While nobody knew who was behind the explosive parentage secret coming out, Brook Lynn eventually connects the dots and realizes it was Lulu behind it. Her snooping, jealousy, and desperation led to the mess that happened.

Which is why Dante is now set to confront her for her irresponsible and pathetic behavior. How will she respond to his questions? Will she use the victim card when she ruined everything for so many people? Will Dante forgive her? Or has Lulu ruined any chances of winning him back?

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Michael and Jason debrief. Now that the former is back home, the two are debriefing and catching up, especially with what’s next on the radar with the looming custody battle. Meanwhile, Trina and Kai took their relationship to the next level and finally got intimate.

Is this the start of an even stronger romance between them? On the other hand, Sasha advises Cody. Has he confided in her about his part in the snooping with Lulu? He has been guilty about partaking in the quest with her and is unhappy about the aftermath of the dangerous truth.

Will Sasha’s advice work for him? And then there are Ned and Brook Lynn, who have a heart-to-heart. The former was shocked to find out his daughter had gotten pregnant as a teenager, and he had no clue about it. He wanted to support his dear Brook Lynn through such a tumultuous time.

When the two have a heart-to-heart talk, will they be able to clear the doubts and explain what happened 22 years ago? Is this emotional conversation going to strengthen their father-daughter bond? Expect lots of fear, guilt, and worry from Brook Lynn, who fears that Gio won’t forgive her.

Willow catches Drew up on everything that has happened. What will be her next plan? Lastly, Tracy issues congratulations while Emma supports Gio. Stay tuned to General Hospital for more!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Ashley Shares Surprising News With Jack While Phyllis Confides In Daniel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News