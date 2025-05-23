The previous episode of General Hospital saw the Nurses Ball continue and secrets explode. Drew was confident about his plans, while Ned and Olivia issued a warning. On the other hand, Curtis made a big decision.

Lastly, Carly met Vaughn. With the parentage truth now out, things are about to get dramatic. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 23, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular and long-running daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 23, 2025

The week’s last episode features the annual Nurses Ball performances concluding and lives being forever altered. The annual event has finished, and so has the long-kept secret. Gio now knows that Brook Lynn and Dante are his parents, and he thinks they didn’t want him, so they gave him up.

After overhearing Lois and Lulu’s conversation, he was shocked, and during his performance on stage, he decided to announce this to everyone. Gio then broke his instrument in a violent fit and left the stage, leaving everyone surprised. All those present now know the truth and have a lot of questions.

Brook Lynn cannot believe he is her lost son, while Dante didn’t even know that he had a son with her. How will this be sorted? Meanwhile, Jason gets a mysterious phone call. Who could it be from? And how will he respond?

Up next on General Hospital, Mac is relieved. What is this about? Could it be about Cody? Trina is worried. Is this about Kai or her mother, Portia? Or maybe even her father, Curtis? When Carly receives an offer, who could it be from? Has Vaughn contacted her? Or is this from Jason? Or potentially Sonny? Tracy is being framed and arrested for drugging Drew, though she is innocent.

How will she find a way out of it? Is this Drew’s way of taking his revenge? He knows Portia was the one behind it. But what he doesn’t know is that Nina was also involved in it. Willow claims she wants peace for her kids and in her life. But things are about to change drastically, very, very soon.

Michael is back in Port Charles now that Rory Gibson has been recast as the character. How will this change the tide? It might even cause chaos. How will Willow react to her estranged husband’s return from Germany? Will she find out that Drew ensured she didn’t get to meet Michael? Lastly, Carly warns Lulu. Is this about her snooping? It’s because of her that Gio finds out the truth in such a manner and is left heartbroken.

