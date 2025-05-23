With Squid Game Season 3 on the way, most fans are wondering whether they can dive right into the third part without watching Seasons 1 and 2. Although it would be easy to start off with the current season, given all the hype surrounding it, the show is presented as one linear narrative. It’s necessary to watch Seasons 1 and 2 in order to properly absorb the characters, storylines, and emotional investment of Season 3, which is set to drop on June 27 on Netflix.

Why Watching The Previous Seasons Matters

The main protagonist, Seong Gi-hun, is introduced in Season 1 as one with personal and financial issues. He plays a deadly game against hundreds of other players, all trying to win a large lump of cash. The season revolves around his survival, decisions, and the people he meets.

In Season 2, Gi-hun begins to gather information on the people behind the game and decides to track them down. His motivations, emotional struggles, and mission in Season 3 won’t make as much sense if you skip over how he got to this point. Season 3 continues directly from this point. So, without knowing what happened in the earlier seasons, a lot of what Gi-hun does in Season 3 will feel unclear or out of place.

Why The Previous Seasons Add Depth

One of the strongest parts of Squid Game is the emotional weight it carries. Many scenes in Season 3 are likely to refer to important events from the earlier seasons — character decisions, twists, or even visual details from the games. For example, the introduction of a new character like Cheol-su, a robot that connects to the creepy doll Young-hee from Season 1. These details have more meaning if you’ve already seen what came before.

Also, relationships and betrayals from the past seasons help shape the motivations of characters in Season 3. Without knowing what happened in those moments, you’ll miss the full emotional impact and deeper meaning behind their choices.

The short answer, though, is that technologically, yes, it’s possible to view Season 3 without viewing the others. However, this would be confusing and disconnect you from the underlying story. To fully enjoy and understand Squid Game, it’s best to start from Season 1 and follow the journey all the way through.

Check out the teaser of Squid Game: Season 3 below:

