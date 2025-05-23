Lionsgate just dropped a major casting bomb for the Hunger Games prequel, and it’s one hell of a lineup. Based on Suzanne Collins’ March 2025 novel, Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 20, 2026. This time, we’re heading back more than 20 years before Katniss’ rebellion to follow a 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy—yes, that Haymitch, long before he was the bitter, boozy mentor with a death glare and a flask.

Australian breakout Joseph Zada will step into the younger Haymitch’s shoes. You might’ve caught him in Total Control or Invisible Boys, but now he’s taking on the 50th Hunger Games (aka the Second Quarter Quell) with more heart and heartbreak than we’ve ever seen from the character. The twist? He’s sober, smitten, and politically aware.

Speaking of smitten — enter Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Haymitch’s hauntingly poetic love interest. Fans of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl revival already know Peak brings both edge and elegance. Lenore’s romance with Haymitch might be doomed, but their chemistry? Fireworks. (via Entertainment Weekly)

And Maysilee Donner? That’s Ghostbusters star McKenna Grace. As a fellow District 12 tribute and future Mockingjay pin icon, Maysilee’s fate is deeply tied to the rebellion’s roots. Expect tragedy, strategy, and some seriously emotional beats. But the prequel isn’t just about the arena, it’s the rise of the Capitol’s key players, too.

Jesse Plemons is stepping into the shoes of Plutarch Heavensbee, a fan-favorite first played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. Lionsgate called this casting “a tribute” and a “new take.” Given Plemons’ track record (Civil War, The Power of the Dog), we believe them.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. joins as a young Beetee, the tech mastermind and future ally to Katniss. Maya Hawke is cast as Wiress — eccentric, brilliant, and more lucid than ever in her early days. Both serve as mentors during Haymitch’s Games.

Then there’s Mags, the heart of Catching Fire — portrayed here by the always-reliable Lili Taylor. Along with Wiress, she helps guide young Haymitch through the Capitol’s deadly politics. And yes, Coriolanus Snow is back. This time, he’s entirely the villain — no more charming academy boy. Ralph Fiennes brings the full wrath of Panem’s president, adding a sinister layer fans won’t forget.

Saving the best reveal for last? Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket. She’s not just “the undeniable fan favorite,” as Lionsgate put it, she’s the early-days Effie: less wigs, more grit. But don’t worry, the sparkle’s still there. Mark your calendar, Sunrise on the Reaping arrives Nov. 20, 2026. Until then, may the casting reveals continue — and may the odds keep blowing our minds.

