When you talk about star chefs, Gordon Ramsay is one who has definitely made his mark. Whether it’s his restaurants or reality television shenanigans, anyone who watches culinary content knows exactly who he is. He is a part of Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, Next Level Chef, and Kitchen Nightmares.

The world-famous chef is adding yet another show to his exciting slate of releases with Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service. The intriguing show sees him becoming a spy as he goes around failing restaurants and discovers the truth. Here’s everything we know about the series, including the premiere date and concept.

When Did Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service Premiere?

Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service premiered on May 21, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET on Fox TV. Each new episode will be available to stream on Hulu the day after it airs. The show sends Gordon on missions “to gather intel on the inner workings and poor food handling practices of struggling restaurants.”

What Is Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service About?

The popular star chef goes undercover in the show to rescue the restaurants, “with a state-of-the-art surveillance vehicle and a covert insider.” He aims to gather “raw, unfiltered evidence to uncover the major issues facing each restaurant” under the cover of night and top-notch technology.

“Restaurateurs who are looking for a quick fix or social media glow-up are in for the surprise of their lives,” the description says. Ramsay is expected to collect “raw, unfiltered evidence and get a 360-degree view of the issues facing each restaurant” while revealing “filth and grossness than ever.”

The description adds, “By the time Ramsay reveals his identity, it will be too late for staff to cover up their culinary crimes.” Ramsay has the power and skills to upgrade the menu and renovate the restaurant, but the restaurant and staff have to be willing to accept the task that will change everything.

What To Expect From Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service?

“Over the years, I’ve embarked on many daring adventures,” Gordon Ramsay said in a press release (via Fox 34), adding, “Secret Service is the most intrepid of them all.” He added that he would go “full on MI6 with these restaurants and they’ll never see it coming,” which adds to the thrill and excitement factor of it all.

Michael Thorn, President of the Fox Television Network, shared, “Gordon is among the most prolific creative forces in television history.” He added that the chef has amassed a huge fanbase with his shows getting “nearly six billion total viewers and counting.” The chef’s online popularity is a given.

Clips from his reality shows often go viral on social media. Michael then concluded, “Gordon infuses each of his series with its own remarkable, distinctive personality and unrivalled stakes, a reputation he certainly upholds.” The network hopes this show will keep fans engaged.

