While there have been many culinary shows in the past years, MasterChef remains elite and one of the most loved. Season 15 of the culinary series is here and is judged by Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich, and Tiffany Derry. The theme of the season is Dynamic Duos, giving it a unique and fun twist.

For the first time, the competitive show features pairs of cooks competing together with the hope of winning the title and receiving a $250,000 prize. Fans are loving the different dynamics of the season with pairs of different areas and having different relationships. Here are the top 12 pairs.

MasterChef Season 15: Meet The Top 12 Pairs In The Running

First things first, Season 15 of MasterChef premiered on May 21, 2025, on Fox. A new episode airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on the network. As for the pairs competing, the following are in the running for the coveted title.

Adam and Joel are brothers from Athens, Georgia. Ashley and Ricky are sister and brother, and the siblings are from Orlando, Florida, and Buffalo, New York. Azu and Javier are divorced exes from Miami Beach, Florida, and Miami, Florida. Darce and Courtney are co-workers and animal nurses.

They hail from Chicago, Illinois. Jessica and Jesse are dating and in a long-term relationship. They are from Boston, Massachusetts. Kayla and Ryan Kate are friends who have known each other since MasterChef Juniors. The two hail from Center Moriches, New York, and Grapevine, Texas.

Kevin and Trey are best friends from New Bern, North Carolina, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Rachel and Julio are married, and the couple is from Naples, Florida. Timothy and Athena are newlyweds, and the married duo hail from Bowie, Maryland. Tina and Aivan are an aunt and niece duo.

They hail from Fountain Valley, California, and Fairplay, Colorado. Tonna and Cait are a mother and daughter from Brandon, South Dakota. And lastly, Zach and Michelle are married, and the husband and wife hail from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The competition is heating up with each episode.

The first two episodes featured the audition battles. Per the synopsis, “For the qualifying round, pairs will compete against each other with only one pair advancing to the competition.” The third episode, which aired on June 4, is titled Second Chance Battles. The next episode will be airing on June 11.

The episode’s title is Dinner Party Dish. Fans love the dynamics and drama in the kitchen, as the cooks face the pressure of the competition, manage their relationships, and win the massive title.

