After years of waiting, season three of Ginny and Georgia is finally out, and fans cannot believe the way it ended in a dramatic cliffhanger that the writers and producers left them on. Georgia Miller may have escaped prison after being on trial for murder, but things have already gotten complicated.

Her mother and stepfather arrive in town, but the most shocking twist is that she is pregnant. Who is the father of the baby? That mystery will be addressed in season four. Georgia slept with both Joe and Paul recently, which is why it remains unknown. Here’s what the creators shared.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3: Showrunners Explain Dramatic Ending

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, creator Sarah Lampert and showrunner Sarah Glinski shed light on the dramatic but exciting third season, the ending, and what it means for the next season of Ginny and Georgia. Lampert spoke about Georgia’s awaited romance arc with Joe.

Talking about Ginny & Georgia, she explained, “Joe really is the person who’s left standing when the dust settles.” She further added, “What she gets from Joe, she’s not going to crave until she’s her most authentic self, and she hasn’t been there yet.” Pointing out Georgia’s other romantic pursuits, the creator explained the difference.

“Zion is her first love, and he provided this sense of first adventure. She met him on the road, and then she got pregnant,” Lampert said. As for Paul, “it was all about status.” She does think there is some love there, but the bond is transactional in nature, and the two are very image conscious together.

“Joe doesn’t care about image. Joe doesn’t care what people think about him, truly at all. So I think the things that Georgia really values deep in her core, which is loyalty and family, those are Joe’s core also,” she expressed.

About the baby and whether it’s Joe or Paul’s Lampert explained what went behind the scenes. “There was a debate over how the storylines could go based on whose baby it was and all that” but regardless, they have decided whose baby it is. Glinski then chimed in how this debate even helped them.

“I think the exploration of the other path confirmed our original choice, but also made it richer. So we got lots of stories out of taking that little journey for a few days,” she expressed. On being asked what to expect from season 4, Lampert divulged about the same that “the theme is cycles and origins.”

She teased and then concluded, “That kind of answers your question a little in the sense that we’ll be grappling with Georgia’s past, but I won’t go into specifics.” All three seasons of Ginny and Georgia are available on Netflix.

