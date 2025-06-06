If you enjoy clever magic tricks and light-hearted comedy, then get ready for something special. Justin Willman’s brand-new Netflix special Magic Lover will be available for streaming on June 17, 2025. This show is a delightful mixture of magic and comedy that will hold your attention throughout.

Filmed live at The Fitzgerald Theatre in St Paul, Minnesota, the environment has an authentic, lively feel to it. Justin smoothly maneuvers through a lot of clever tricks, joined by rolling laughter, through the one hour of his performance. What sets this special apart is how effortlessly he mixes magic with comedy, creating moments that are both surprising and funny.

The special is directed by Adam Franklin and co-produced by Justin himself, along with a team of experienced producers. Magic Lover is perfect for anyone looking for something different from the usual stand-up or magic shows.

Justin Willman’s Magic Style Is A Fan Favorite

Justin Willman is well-established on Netflix. He became a household name owing to his successful show, Magic for Humans, wherein he would perform street magic while working around strange themes. The show became a viral success and is still streamed on Netflix, with all three seasons available. Clips from this show generated over 150 million views across social media, which made him one of the most famous magicians today.

In 2024, Justin came up with another Netflix show, The Magic Prank Show, assisting people in planning amusing pranks with a magic twist. The viewers loved it and hence made it an instant hit.

Over the course of the years, Justin has also been a host for Baking Impossible, Cupcake Wars, and Win, Lose or Draw. He has appeared on major talk shows including The Tonight Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Today. He even performed live at the White House in front of the Obama family.

Final Word

Whether you are a long-time fan or just curious to see magic done differently, Magic Lover promises a fun evening of entertainment. With its mix of charm, laughter, and amazing tricks, this is a special you won’t want to miss.

So, mark your calendar and tune in to Netflix on June 17 to watch Magic Lover.

Magic Lover Trailer

